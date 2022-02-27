Team India made light work of the visiting Sri Lankan team as they overhauled the target of 147 with ease to register a comfortable six-wicket win in the final T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The win, which also gave India a clean sweep of the series, helped the team equal the record for the most consecutive T20I victories without suffering a defeat. India matched Afghanistan and Romania with 12 wins out of 12 games in the format.

The toss was won by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, who opted to bat. India blew away the top-order with the visitors tottering at one stage on 34/4 in 9 overs.

However, Shanaka picked up from where he left off in the second T20I and played mesmerising shots to propel the team past the 140-run mark.

Chasing 147 to win, India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson early. In came Shreyas and took the mantle upon himself as he rallied the team past the finishing line with 19 balls remaining and six wickets in hand.

Shreyas won the player of the series award after playing equally impressive innings in the first and second T20Is as well.

Captain Rohit, however, will need to look upon certain aspects where the team can improve like death bowling.

Although the home team were without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah in the pace bowling department, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan did show some promise despite leaking runs towards the end of the innings.