India defeated Sri Lanka on Saturday to stitch together 11 consecutive wins in T20Is and are just one victory from equalling Afghanistan's world record of 12 straight wins. Chasing a target of 184 runs, the Men in Blue cruised to 186 for three in 17.1 overs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Shreyas Iyer was in fantastic form and smashed an unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 44 balls, packed with six fours and four maximums. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 45 runs off 18 deliveries, smacking seven fours and a six.

Initially Sri Lanka posted 183 for five in 20 overs with opener Pathum Nissanka registering 75 runs off 53 balls. Meanwhile, captain Dasun Shanaka remained unbeaten after smashing 47 runs off 19 balls.

The Indian bowling department were in good form, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja bagged a dismissal each.

The victory also helped India seal a 2-0 win in the three-match T20I series.

Both sides will face each other once again in the third T20I on Sunday.

Among the teams with the most consecutive wins, Afghanistan are on top with 12 victories, Meanwhile, Romania have also bagged 12 wins and Uganda have registered 11 victories.