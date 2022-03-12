India face Sri Lanka in the second Test match of their two-game series on Friday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In what will also be a day-night affair, the Bengaluru Test has also been allowed to have 100 percent crowd capacity by the state association due to a decline in Covid-19 cases. India won the first Test match by an innings and 222 runs with Ravindra Jadeja smashing a ton and also took nine wickets in the match. The all-rounder ended up winning the Man of the Match award for his display. India will be aiming for a clean sweep in the second Test. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be hoping to end the series on a positive note.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match will be played on Friday, March 11.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match be live streamed?

Promoted

The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)