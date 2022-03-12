Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India Face Sri Lanka, Eye Series Clean Sweep
IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India face Sri Lanka in the second and final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is a day-night affair and India will look to clean sweep the visitors, having won the first Test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs
2nd Test, Day 1 Live: India face Sri Lanka in the day/night Test in Bengaluru.© BCCI
IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India face Sri Lanka in the second and final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is a day-night affair and India will look to clean sweep the visitors, having won the first Test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs. India have won both of their home day/night Tests -- against Bangladesh and England, respectively -- and will look to make that three against the Lankans, who are the only team to win an away pink-ball Test. It will be interesting to see whether India will make a change or two in their playing XI. Axar Patel was drafted into India's squad earlier this week in place of Kuldeep Yadav. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the 2nd Test (D/N) between India and Sri Lanka, Straight From the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022, Mar 12, 2022
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
IND
SL
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
- 13:02 (IST)IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will be a day-night affair and India have won both of their previous home pink-ball Tests. Stay tuned for all the action. Toss is less than an hour away while the match starts at 2 PM IST.
