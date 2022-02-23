After a convincing T20I series win against West Indies at home, a young Indian side led by Rohit Sharma will again be eager to showcase their T20 dominance against the visiting Sri Lankan side. Ranked number one in the world in the format, India will however miss the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar due to injuries. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga is still in isolation and will miss the T20I series against India. The leg-spinner was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recent Indian Premier League Mega Auction at Rs 10.75 crore.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, February 24.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)