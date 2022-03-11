The second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Having thrashed the visitors by an innings and 222 runs in the opening Test in Mohali, India will be confident going into the match in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma-led India dominated with both bat and ball in the first Test last week, finishing it in just three days, and the skipper could be tempted to retain the same line-up. Batting first, India rode on Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 to declare their innings at 574/8. In response Jadeja starred with the ball too, picking up five wickets in the first innings and four wickets in the second to help India seal victory. During the first Test, Ravichandran Ashwin went past Kapil Dev in the list of highest Indian wicket-takers in Tests while Virat Kohli played his 100th Test match.

Here is the XI we feel will line up against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test:

Rohit Sharma: The skipper will hope to play a big knock, having wasted a good start and departed for 29 in the Mohali Test.

Mayank Agarwal: Having made 33 in the first Test, this could be a chance for Mayank to post a big knock.

Hanuma Vihari:A patient player at the crease, Vihari is staking a serious claim for a regular spot in the Indian Test side.

Virat Kohli: The former India skipper hasn't scored an international century in any format since 2019 and will hope to end his drought in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant: The wicketkeeper-batter scored a gutsy 96 in the first Test but will hope to reach three figures this time.

Shreyas Iyer: His three straight fifties in the T20I series preceding the Tests means the team management could continue with him in this line-up and hope that he continues his good form.

Ravindra Jadeja: The star of India's comprehensive win in Mohali, Jadeja will look to build some momentum with another good performance in the second Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner surpassed Kapil Dev and also chipped with a fifty with the bat. He will be a potent threat against the visitors' batting line-up.

Jayant Yadav: The third spinner in the team, Jayant Yadav didn't feature too prominently in Mohali and will hope to play a bigger role this time.

Mohammed Shami:The experienced pacer picked three wickets over the two innings in Mohali and will be keen for more wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah:The 28-year-old pacer didn't have to do a lot in Mohali but will be more than happy to contribute if needed in Bengaluru.