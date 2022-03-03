All eyes will be on Virat Kohli on the occasion of his 100th Test match when India take on Sri Lanka in the first of a two-match Test series, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali starting Friday. Kohli, who had been given rest in the recently-concluded T20I series, will become the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches -- the others being Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ishant Sharma and Harbhajan Singh. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer is likely to be a part of the team after his three consecutive fifties in the 3-0 T20I series clean sweep against Sri Lanka. Here is how we think India will line up against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali:

Rohit Sharma: The new Test skipper is likely to open the innings and will hope to give India a good start. Rohit missed the Test series in South Africa that ended in January and will hope to make his mark here.

Mayank Agarwal:With KL Rahul not available, Mayank is likely to be the first choice to open India's batting alongside Rohit.

Virat Kohli:The former India captain hasn't hit an international ton since 2019 and will look to break that hoodoo on his 100th Test match.

Shreyas Iyer:After a phenomenal debut last year, Shreyas proved that he can do well in the longer format as well. He is expected to feature here given his current form.

Hanuma Vihari:With his calm presence at the crease, Vihari is staking his claim for a regular place and will hope to make the best of this opportunity.

Rishabh Pant:Returning to the side after missing the T20I series, Pant will be keen to do well with the bat in the series against the visiting Sri Lanka side.

Ravichandran Ashwin:The veteran spinner can be lethal on his day and can contribute with the bat as well, making him a key part of the side.

Ravindra Jadeja: With his all-round abilities, Jadeja, like Ashwin, has the kind of experience that makes it difficult to drop him from the side.

Mohammed Shami:The experienced pacer will hope to make the most out of the conditions in Mohali and put serious pressure on the Lankans.

Promoted

Jasprit Bumrah:Leader of the Indian pace attack, Bumrah is India's most lethal weapon with the ball and will be key to the team's chances here.

Mohammed Siraj:After doing well during his extended run in the Test side last year, Siraj is expected to keep his place in the team.