India are on the verge of joining arch-rivals Pakistan in an elite list of teams in T20I cricket. With 99 wins in T20I cricket so far, India are behind only Pakistan in the list of international teams with most victories in the format. Pakistan, who have played 189 T20I matches so far, have won 117 matches in T20Is. This does not include wins in super overs or other forms of tie breakers. India, on the other hand, have won 99 matches from a total of 157 matches played so far. India, thus, have a higher success rate in terms of win percentage, as compared to Pakistan. With the 2nd T20I of a three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala on Saturday, India have the chance to join Pakistan to become only the second team with 100 or more T20I wins. Both Pakistan and India are some distance ahead of South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, who are placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the list.

On the other hand, one more win in home conditions for India will equal the record for joint most wins by a team at their respective home conditions alongside New Zealand.

Moreover, if India manage to win the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka, it will be India's 16th win against them. It will see India have the joint most wins by a team against any opposition in T20Is alongside Pakistan with 16 wins vs Zimbabwe.

In the opening T20I of the series against Sri Lanka on Thursday, India sealed a comfortable win by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.