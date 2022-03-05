Tributes poured in for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne after the former Australia cricketers died at the age of 74 and 52, respectively on Friday. While Warne died due to a 'suspected heart attack', Marsh breathed his last after battling prolonged ailment. The India and Sri Lanka players paid homage to the legends of the game before start of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Mohali. Ahead of the start of play, India and Sri Lanka players observed a minute of silence and were also seen donning black armbands.

"A minute's silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

A minute's silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VnUzuqwArC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will look to take India's first innings total past the 400-run mark.

Jadeja, who had resumed his innings on 45, completed his half-century while Ashwin has also looked comfortable.

Earlier, India were 357/6 at stumps on Day 1 after electing to bat.

Rishabh Pant had scored a counter-attacking 96 before he was cleaned up by a Suranga Lakmal delivery.

Also, Hanuma Vihari, who was promoted up the order, played a fine 58-run knock, and was also involved in a 90-run stand with Virat Kohli (45) for the third wicket.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers, having returned with figures of 2 for 62.

Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva and Suranga Lakmal also took a wicket each.