India And Sri Lanka Players Pay Tribute To Shane Warne, Rod Marsh Before Start Of Day 2 In 1st Test
Ahead of the start of play, India and Sri Lanka players observed a minute of silence and were also seen donning black armbands for Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.
Tributes poured in for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne after the former Australia cricketers died at the age of 74 and 52, respectively on Friday. While Warne died due to a 'suspected heart attack', Marsh breathed his last after battling prolonged ailment. The India and Sri Lanka players paid homage to the legends of the game before start of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Mohali. Ahead of the start of play, India and Sri Lanka players observed a minute of silence and were also seen donning black armbands.
"A minute's silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today," BCCI wrote on Twitter.
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will look to take India's first innings total past the 400-run mark.
Jadeja, who had resumed his innings on 45, completed his half-century while Ashwin has also looked comfortable.
Earlier, India were 357/6 at stumps on Day 1 after electing to bat.
Rishabh Pant had scored a counter-attacking 96 before he was cleaned up by a Suranga Lakmal delivery.
Also, Hanuma Vihari, who was promoted up the order, played a fine 58-run knock, and was also involved in a 90-run stand with Virat Kohli (45) for the third wicket.
For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers, having returned with figures of 2 for 62.
Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva and Suranga Lakmal also took a wicket each.