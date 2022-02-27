Team India were at their ruthless best as the hosts chased down a target of 184 to beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. It was a bone-chilling evening in Dharamsala, with the temperature fluctuating around 4 to 8 degree Celsius on Saturday. There were a few morning and afternoon showers as well. India captain Rohit Sharma did not have a good outing with the bat, but surely enjoyed the batting masterclass put on by the middle-order batters.

Rohit was spotted enjoying a cup of coffee in the dressing room during India's run chase. He then decided to have a banter with the cameraman after realising that the camera was on him.

The 34-year-old jokingly offered the coffee to the cameraperson before also having a laugh about it.

A video of the same moment was uploaded by BCCI on their official Instagram handle.

Chasing a total of 184, India were rocked by the early wickets of Rohit and Ishan Kishan.

However, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson steadied India's ship before the former put on a whirlwind partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to take India home with 17 balls to spare.

Iyer (74 off 44) and Samson (39 off 25) put an 84-run stand before Jadeja landed the final nail in the coffin with a counter-attacking 45 off 18 balls.

Promoted

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka's 53-ball 75 and a late blitz from skipper Pathum Nissanka (47 off 19) had take the visitors to a total of 183 for five.

The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue later today