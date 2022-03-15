Indian bowlers were at their ruthless best as the Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test (D/N) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. With this win, India registered a clean sweep in the two-match series. This was India's 14th straight victory across formats since Rohit was named captain of the team. It was a special Test for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who registered his first five-for on home soil in the first innings, before adding another three scalps to his name in the second innings. It was, however, Bumrah's wonderful gesture for Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal that ruled the internet.

On Day 3, Bumrah dismissed Lakmal, but was quick to congratulate the Sri Lanka fast bowler, who was playing his final match of his international career.

Both players exchanged handshakes and even Rohit and Virat Kohli congratulated the player.

Lakmal was also seen receiving a special guard of honour from players from both the dressing rooms as he walked back to the pavilion.

The BCCI shared the video of the moment on their official Twitter handle.

Spirit of Cricket at its best as #TeamIndia congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match #SpiritOfCricket | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/aa17CK5hqv — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2022

Here are some of the reactions on social media on Bumrah's gesture for Lakmal:

Bumrah with another!



Gets Lakmal out and then runs towards him to shake hands as latter's international career comes to an end. #INDvSL #SaddaPunjab — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 14, 2022

So Bumrah didn't celebrate his wicket but ran on straight to Lakmal to wish him well on his retirement.



Shows you why he's not only a brilliant bowler but an outstanding Human being.



We've seen these before.#Bumrah#CricketTwitter #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/TlR1i7Ass7 — Cricfan_ (@Cricfan45_10_17) March 14, 2022

Nice gesture from Bumrah, soon after taking the wicket, he went to hug Lakmal, who is playing his final International game. pic.twitter.com/WCuPPvmobT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2022

After the match, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne also congratulated Lakmal, describing the latter as "one of the best".

"One of the best I have seen in my career. I am very happy for him that he's going to county cricket and I know he will do very well there as well," said Karunaratne during the presentation ceremony.

Lakmal, who picked just one wicket in the match, had made his debut during an ODI against India in 2009 in Nagpur.

He then made his Test debut almost a year later against the West Indies in Colombo.

The 35-year-old bows out of international cricket, having played 70 Tests, 86 ODIs and 11 T20Is.

During his playing career, Lakmal took 288 wickets across formats.