Team India have begun their journey on a high under new captain Rohit Sharma. The team are on a 10-game winning-run in T20Is, and will look to make that 11 when they face Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. India swept aside Sri Lanka in the first T20I by a hefty margin of 62 runs in Lucknow. However, India's hopes of clinching yet another T20I series could be hampered by the forecast of thunderstorm and light showers in Dharamsala.

As per Accuweather, Dharamsala is likely to experience rain around the afternoon and evening. The match could also be delayed due to wet outfield.

The temperature is likely to fluctuate between 4 to 8 degrees. The forecast also predicts that the rain might stop by the time the match starts. However, there are some chances of a couple of afternoon showers.

Accuweather has also predicted 82 percentage of cloud cover, with 81 per cent precipitation.

Team India are on the cusp of joining arch-rivals Pakistan in an elite list of teams in T20I cricket.

If India manage to beat Sri Lanka in the second T20I, they will become only the second team after Pakistan to register 100 wins in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan have won 117 matches in T20Is, having played 189 matches (62.43 win percentage).

India, on the other hand, have 99 wins so far from 157 T20Is, and have a win percentage of 64.97.