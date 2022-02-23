Having been dropped from India's upcoming Test series vs Sri Lanka, out-of-form batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane received unlikely backing from a former India cricketer, who labelled the treatment of the duo as "unfair". Pujara and Rahane faced plenty of criticism after India's recent Test series defeat in South Africa and questions were raised about their place in the Indian playing XI. Meanwhile after dropping the duo, Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma said that they will need to find their way back to the national side through good performances in the Ranji Trophy.

During a conversation with Cricbuzz, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja revealed that he didn't understand the reason behind the decision to drop the veteran batters.

"It's sad. I mean my first reaction is sad. If it was done a year and a half ago when India was still at the top winning everything, I would have probably backed that decision but you know at this stage after losing first series that they have lost, that is unfair because then you are looking at these two and singling out and that's not the way to build sides for me," he said.

The 51-year-old also explained that he would have supported the decision "a year and a half ago" but dropping them for the upcoming series was uncalled for.

"A year and a half ago, I would have probably backed that decision. India is looking forward because this team does not belong to an individual. It's not about individuals, whatever best possible and the way you want to play. When Virat Kohli wanted to play aggressive cricket, you didn't allow that to happen. Once he is also gone and team's lost, now changing them, they have done enough", he stated.

"I mean Cheteshwar Pujara scored enough runs. Rahane has done well enough, carried on. Now when the home series come, you said goodbye to them. I don't know whether it is a permanent goodbye or not, but generally when the series happens in India, no batsman fail."

"It's almost an end for both of them and I feel sad about it that it's happened on the back of losing a series", he further added.

Sri Lanka's tour of India is scheduled to begin from February 24 with three T20Is. After the T20Is, both sides will face each other in a two-match Test series, starting from March 4.