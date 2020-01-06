 
India vs Sri Lanka: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Entertain Guwahati Crowd. Watch

Updated: 06 January 2020 23:05 IST

Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to share a video from the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan entertained the crowd in Guwahati. © Instagram

Harbhajan Singh, who is working with the official broadcasters of the India vs Sri Lanka Twenty20 International series, took to Instagram to share a video from the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati on Monday. In the video, Harbhajan Singh can be seen entertaining the crowd during rain delay with his dance moves. The video also features former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. The 39-year-old, off-spinner was full of praise for the Guwahati crowd for their enthusiasm despite the game being called off without a ball being bowled. "10/10 numbers to Guwahati crowd last night despite of no game," Harbhajan Singh captioned his post. 

On Sunday, India's first T20I of the year 2020 was called off without a ball being bowled in Guwahati due to damp patches on the pitch.

India captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat but soon after the toss was done, rain started pouring in. The drizzle caused damp patches on the pitch which eventually led to a no-result. 

During the rain delay, the crowd in Guwahati started singing "Vande Mataram" in unison. 

With the first T20I washed out, India and Sri Lanka will be hoping to get a game in Indore on Tuesday. A win for either side will ensure that they will not lose the series.

The third and final T20I of the series will be hosted in Pune on Friday.

