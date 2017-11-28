Ravichandran Ashwin Basks In Nature's Glory After Record-Breaking Feat

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is making the most of his rest day after getting into the record books on Monday. He claimed the record of reaching 300 Test wickets in the least number of matches after India thrashed Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Ashwin shared a few pictures of himself, along with India fielding coach R Sridhar and teammate Vijay Shankar, from a safari at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin captioned, "Great start to the day, morning safari @ the Pench Tiger Reserve. Nature and the wilderness at its stunning best. @vijayshankar260 @coach_rsridhar."

The spinner was at his devastating best when he took 8 wickets for 130 runs in the Nagpur Test against the Lankans. India eventually thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs but it was Ashwin who hogged the limelight for his record-breaking achievement of claiming 300 Test wickets in 54 matches.

With this fine feat, Ashwin has also broke Australia legend Dennis Lillee's record. Lillee had reached the milestone in 56 Test matches way back in 1981 and it took 36 years for another bowler to eclipse the record.

Ashwin is only the fifth Indian bowler to complete a career 300 wickets in Tests behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417) and Zaheer Khan (311). The illustrious trio of Bishan Singh Bedi (266), Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (242) and Erapalli Prasanna (189) are way behind the milestone man.