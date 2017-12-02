India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Stunned By Suranga 'No Shoe' Lakmal's Brilliant Catch

Lakmal lost his balance but in the end managed to take Dhawan's catch.

Lakmal lost his balance but in the end managed to take Dhawan's catch. © BCCI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan fell short of just six runs to score his seventh Test century in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, which India won by an innings and 239 runs. Starting the innings in the third and final Test at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, Dhawan in an ominous mood yet again, but soon gifted his wicket to Dilruwan Perera, who made the left-hander his 100th victim in Tests. Perera, however, has his teammate Suranga Lakmal to thank for assisting him get the landmark wicket.

In hazy conditions, Lakmal, who was fielding at backward square leg, lost his shoe while chasing the ball as he went for the catch. The Sri Lankan lost his balance, but in the end managed to take Dhawan's catch to give Sri Lanka their first success. The incident drew several laughs from the Sri Lankan camp. Dhawan too was stunned with Lakmal's effort and had a smile on his face while going back to the pavilion.

The shoe side story https://t.co/HBg1A5YSMc — Amit K (@amitkumar104) December 2, 2017

Dhawan, who made a brilliant 94 in the Nagpur Test, scored 23 off 35 deliveries before being dismissed by Perera.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat first at Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after thrashing Sri Lanka in the second Test, made two changes to the team as they prepare for the upcoming tour of South Africa in January.

Fit-again paceman Mohammed Shami and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan return to the XI in place of Umesh Yadav and Lokesh Rahul.

The visitors made three changes to their starting line-up with debutant batsman Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva and Lakshan Sandakan making their way into the team.