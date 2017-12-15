 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews Declared Fit For 3rd ODI

Updated: 15 December 2017 15:31 IST

Angelo Mathews had suffered from cramps during his unbeaten century knock in the second match at Mohali on Wednesday

India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews Declared Fit For 3rd ODI
Angelo Mathews declared fit for the series-decider on Sunday © AFP

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews on Friday was declared fit to play the series-deciding third One-day International against India at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Team's star all-rounder, who had suffered from cramps during his unbeaten century knock in the second match at Mohali on Wednesday, bowled and batted without any problem in the training session ahead of the last ODI. "Angelo Mathews is fit. He suffered from cramps at the end of the last game. However, he has recovered. He bowled as well as batted in the nets today. All our 15 members are fit and available for selection," Team manager Asanka Gurusinha said.

The islanders had a training session that lasted a little over three hours. The batsmen and bowlers went through their usual drills under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff led by Nic Pothas.

Meanwhile, the Indian team called off their optional training session scheduled for later in the day.

The series is locked at 1-1 after India bounced back strongly, riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's splendid double century to post a big win at Mohali. Rohit smashed an unbeaten 208 off 153 balls to fire India to a mammoth 392 for four, a total that proved to be too much for Sri Lanka as the visitors ended way behind at 251 for 8 with Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 111 going in-vain.

While Rohit stole the show with another sensational knock, Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67) and rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70) played the supporting role to perfection.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had surprised the host in the first one-day international at Dharamsala on December 10.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Angelo Davis Mathews Rohit Gurunath Sharma ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma's 3rd Double Ton Powers India To 141-Run Win vs Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma's 3rd Double Ton Powers India To 141-Run Win vs Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Draw First Blood, Beat Hosts By 7 Wickets In Opening ODI
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Draw First Blood, Beat Hosts By 7 Wickets In Opening ODI
Hope Angelo Mathews Can Do Something Special For Us With Ball: Thisara Perera
Hope Angelo Mathews Can Do Something Special For Us With Ball: Thisara Perera
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.