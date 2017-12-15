India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews Declared Fit For 3rd ODI

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews on Friday was declared fit to play the series-deciding third One-day International against India at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Team's star all-rounder, who had suffered from cramps during his unbeaten century knock in the second match at Mohali on Wednesday, bowled and batted without any problem in the training session ahead of the last ODI. "Angelo Mathews is fit. He suffered from cramps at the end of the last game. However, he has recovered. He bowled as well as batted in the nets today. All our 15 members are fit and available for selection," Team manager Asanka Gurusinha said.

The islanders had a training session that lasted a little over three hours. The batsmen and bowlers went through their usual drills under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff led by Nic Pothas.

Meanwhile, the Indian team called off their optional training session scheduled for later in the day.

The series is locked at 1-1 after India bounced back strongly, riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's splendid double century to post a big win at Mohali. Rohit smashed an unbeaten 208 off 153 balls to fire India to a mammoth 392 for four, a total that proved to be too much for Sri Lanka as the visitors ended way behind at 251 for 8 with Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 111 going in-vain.

While Rohit stole the show with another sensational knock, Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67) and rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70) played the supporting role to perfection.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had surprised the host in the first one-day international at Dharamsala on December 10.

