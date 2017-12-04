India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: 'Angry' Ravi Shastri Marched On To The Field. Twitter Trolled Him

Ravi Shastri walked out to the middle after there was a stoppage in play on Day 2.

The ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test witnessed some rare scenes on Day 2 after Dinesh Chandimal's men complained of air quality at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla. Play was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after the visitors wanted to leave the field of play complaining of severe pollution. The Lankans were seen wearing anti-pollution masks during the post-lunch session. The play was halted between 12:32 pm to 12:49 pm after which the umpires and match referee David Boon convinced them to continue. However, there was another stoppage of play in the 127th over when Lakmal walked off the field after bowling the fifth ball. The umpires once again got together, chatting with Chandimal and Angelo Mathews. Sri Lanka manager Asanka Gurusinha and India coach Ravi Shastri also joined in.

Fans, however, saw the funny side of Shastri's surprise entry on to the field.

Ravi Shastri walked up to the umpires to tell them what the doctor ordered. — Khichdi (@bagrat15) December 3, 2017

Ravi Shastri walks up to the Srilankan players like he will start beating them black and blue if they don't take the field now. — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) December 3, 2017

"Play must go on, conditions are safe." I think that's what Ravi Shastri told the umpires. Coz he knows what the Doctors order.??#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/X15saZwrIf — Chinmay Jawalekar?? (@CricfreakTweets) December 3, 2017

RAVI SHASTRI: Can't you dumb idiots get all those who are causing delays out of the field?

UMPIRE: But sir, even you are doing the same!!#INDvSL Sri Lankan out cold?? pic.twitter.com/oy2kOBjtaY — Kiran A (@ashkir2001) December 3, 2017

Ravi Shastri looks damn angry. His entry gave me chills. ????#INDvSL — Rahul Sharma ?? (@CricFreakRD) December 3, 2017

Ravi Shastri came and told the umpires animatedly, "Agar khel ruka toh abse fokat ki daaru pi lena fir." That scared the hell out of the umpires, they are starting the play now. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) December 3, 2017

Nic Pothas, Sri Lanka's coach, said the smog was so extreme that his players -- who took the extraordinary step of wearing face masks -- were 'coming off the field and vomiting'.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli declared his first innings on 536 for seven to get the visiting fielders off the ground after the third stoppage.

India's powerful cricket board was less than impressed, accusing the visitors of making a fuss, and vowed to write to its Sri Lankan counterpart about the incident. But Pothas said his men were physically sick amid the "extremely high" pollution levels choking the ground.

"We had players coming off the field and vomiting," he told reporters after the match. "There were oxygen cylinders in the change room. It's not normal for players to suffer in that way while playing the game."

Pothas said Lakmal was "continuously vomiting" in the changing room, where the team doctors and the match referee had gathered to assess the situation.

"I think it's the first time that everybody has come across that situation," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)