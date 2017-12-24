Rohit Sharma Says Team Would Have Chased Down Any Target

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said his side would have chased down an even bigger target in the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka despite needing to bat till the final over to chase down 136 for a win. "Throughout the series we had six batters plus one all rounder, so we had seven batsmen. We always knew that whatever target is set up, we back our batsmen to get it," Rohit said after India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to sweep the three-match T20 series 3-0.

"I am happy with the composition we had throughout the series. Guys who got opportunities made it count throughout. It was thoroughly a team effort. Each and every guy has put in a lot of effort," he added.

He applauded his young teammates for the way they performed in the series.

"A lot of the guys were playing their first game, second game, but it never seemed that way. They were confident and it was our job as management to back them. They came and did what they were expected to do," said Rohit who was captaining the side in the limited overs series in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Asked about the upcoming India's tour of South Africa, he said, "We are looking very much forward to South Africa.

"But I would like to reiterate the home season we've had has been a very good one. It's never easy, no matter what conditions you play in. There were few hiccups in the middle. Games like Dharamsala which taught us a lot."