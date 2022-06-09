With India set to take on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series later on Thursday, the Rishabh Pant-led side faces selection dilemma in their playing XI, especially in the bowling department. Ahead of the first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that Team India must pick Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik in their playing XI. Steyn, who was part of SRH's coaching staff, getting a game or two early in the series would boost Umran's confidence and might get his rhythm going.

"I would throw Umran in. Get him in early. Let him have a game against South Africa and get rid of those nerves and everything, so that by the time they hit 4-5 games in the series, he is already going. Also, I feel Arshdeep Singh has been just so good. He's a difficult guy to leave out of the squad," Steyn said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

Umran played 14 matches and claimed 22 wickets for SRH, and was also named as the emerging player of IPL 2022.

Promoted

Steyn, however, said that veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be the first-choice pacer as he can bowl economically during the powerplay, as well as death overs.

"I think the first one you should slot in there is somebody like Bhuvi. He controls things. With the Sunrisers this season, he was absolutely phenomenal. He's great at the start and at the death as well," he added.