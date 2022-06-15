Amit Mishra is known for giving the cricket ball a good tweak when bowling his leg spinners and googlies. The veteran bowlers has been quite active on social media off late and his posts have a similar spin to them most often than not. On Tuesday Mishra posted a hilarious tweet on Hardik Pandya, after the latter streaky innings with the bat helped India post 179 on the board against South Africa, which eventually turned out to be a winning score in the third T20I in Visakhapatnam.

Hardik slammed 4 boundaries in 21-ball 31 and stayed unbeaten. His knock was not the most fluent but crucial as India had lost its way in the middle overs after a great start by the openers.

Hardik was dropped on just 1 by David Miller off Tabraiz Shamsi and then managed to get couple of boundaries through edges.

Mishra took to Twitter and posted, "Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination. #IndvsRSA"

Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination. #IndvsRSA pic.twitter.com/leuUDMI8GM — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 14, 2022

The tweet was lapped up by the fans who retweeted it and liked it several times overs.

India's win means South Africa leads the series 2-1, with two matches to go.

Promoted

More importantly it was the first time India managed to beat South Africa this across any format.

India had lost 2 Tests and 3 ODIs on its tour earlier this year before losing the first two matches in this series.