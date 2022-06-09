Hardik Pandya is the centre of attraction after a splendid IPL 2022 season as India begin its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a five-match series against South Africa. The first match of the series is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and there is a lot of chatter about what should be Hardik Pandya's batting position in the national team. Hardik excelled in the number 4 spot while batting for Gujarat Titans and ended the season with 413 runs, the most for the IPL champions.

But the all-rounder has in the past batted as a finisher for Team India. The role of a finisher is crucial and despite its best efforts the team management hasn't found a player who fits the bill in T20Is for a very long time now.

Before the start of the 1st T20I, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on what head coach Rahul Dravid might want from Hardik the batter.

"Well, I think around the 5 or 6 is what he batted before he promoted himself up the order and he did a fabulous job. But I do believe that depending on the situation again Rahul Dravid or even the Indian team would want him to bat at No. 5, 6, 7.

"The best part about a Rishabh Pant or a DK or a Hardik Pandya is that they can be floaters. They can be openers and give you a fantastic start and also come in at No. 3.

Promoted

"That's what Rahul Dravid wants. He wants that in this particular series there is little bit of understanding about the roles that different people will come to play come October," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.