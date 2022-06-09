India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, slower and over middle. David Miller pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and collects a single. Miller brings up a wonderful FIFTY as well but he will know that his job isn't done yet. 64 needed off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) This is banged in short and over leg, Miller pulls it down towards deep mid-wicket and calls for two straightaway. He gets it with ease.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is prime David Miller! Fullish delivery, outside off. Miller holds his shape and just times it exceptionally all the way over the extra cover fence for a biggie.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length again, it's the slower one as well and this time David Miller has picked it. Miller hangs back and clubs it away between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower again, fuller and very close to the off pole. David Miller has a swipe across the line but gets undone by the lack of pace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, bowled into the pitch and around off. Rassie van der Dussen pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) The Free Hit doesn't cost Avesh Khan much. Nails the yorker on middle and leg, Rassie van der Dussen flicks it towards deep square leg for one. 78 needed off 36 balls.
13.6 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! For once Avesh Khan misses his length and Rassie van der Dussen is able to get one away. Overpitched on off, Rassie gets low and hammers it back over the bowler's head for a boundary. A no ball is called for overstepping and Free Hit will follow...
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, drilled to the right of the bowler towards long off for just another single. Just three off the over with a ball remaining.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Avesh Khan has nailed the fourth yorker in a row here, around off. Nothing much Rassie van der Dussen can do about it as he drives it straight towards mid off. The batters scamper through as Hardik Pandya fails to hit the stumps at the bowler's end.
Change of bat for Rassie van der Dussen. The yorker has broken the bat.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row and Rassie van der Dussen just needs to calm his nerves here or he could be the one who lets his side down. Full again, around off. This is driven without any timing towards mid off. Rassie has broken his bat as well and maybe the change of bat might change his fortune.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Rassie van der Dussen is under immense pressure here and just can't get it away. Full and wide, driven straight towards extra cover.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and around off, Rassie van der Dussen looks to walk towards the bowler and play the on drive but misses and gets hit on the pads.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller and just angling down leg, Rassie van der Dussen misses the flick and a wide is called.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back biggies and David Miller is keeping his side well and truly alive in this contest. On middle, Miller slogs it high and handsome over the cow corner fence. 87 needed now off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy power from David Miller and that is a monster hit! Tossed up outside off, Miller advances and just plays a lofted extra cover drive that has gone miles over the boundary.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quicker and shorter, around off. David Miller stays back and cuts it hard into the cover-point fence.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Smart bowling from Axar Patel just not giving any opportunity to Rassie van der Dussen to free his arms. Flatter and on middle, van der Dussen works it through mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and angled into leg stump, Miller flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Still can't get it away Rassie van der Dussen. Flatter and outside off, tapped towards extra cover for a quick single.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! David Miller finishes the over with a big hit. This is angled into the hips of Miller who just picks it up and dispatches it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. 106 needed now off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for South Africa and the 100 is up. Full and outside off, Miller backs away and squeezes it in between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, angled into the pads. Rassie van der Dussen backs away and works it through mid-wicket for one more.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Opportunity missed! A juicy full toss, outside off. David Miller slaps it straight to the man at extra cover for a run. A few inches on either side and that would have been a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Good stop and Hardik Pandya saves a certain boundary. Back of a length, punched off the back foot to the left of mid off but Pandya is able to cut it off. Just another single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, angling into middle and leg. Miller drives it through wide mid on and picks up a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Six singles from the over and it's another tidy over from Axar Patel. On off, knocked down to long on for one. 120 needed now off 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rassie van der Dussen steps down the track, looking to go big down the ground but gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket. Just a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) India won't mind the singles at all. Quicker one, on off. Miller lofts it off the back foot towards long off for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, on off. Rassie van der Dussen backs away and slaps it towards deep cover for one more.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, well outside off. Miller waits for it and punches it off the back foot through covers. The batters look for two but have to settle with just the single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Axar Patel sees Rassie van der Dussen advancing and floats it up down the leg side. Van der Dussen is able to clip it away past square leg for a single.
