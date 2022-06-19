India vs South Africa, 5th T20I Live Updates: High on confidence, Team India seek their first T20I series win over South Africa at home on Sunday. The series is currently levelled at 2-2 and both the sides face each other in the decider match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The stage is set for another exciting encounter between the two sides, but the rain might play spoil sport as the current forecast suggest that there might be some showers and thunderstorm later in the day. While India will be high on confidence with their two consecutive wins in the series recently, the guests will also be eager to bounce back and win the final encounter. Injuries have disturbed the balance of the South African team, while the Indian side have shown trust on their players and have not tinkered with their playing XI so far. David Miller is all set to play his 100th T20I for South Africa (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Possible XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Possible XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are the LIVE Updates of 5th T20I Between India and South Africa, Straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru