India will take on South Africa in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. The hosts face another must-win situation with the Proteas leading the series 2-1. After losing the first two games, the young Indian team made a strong comeback to win the third T20I on Tuesday. The hosts will look to make it all square ahead of the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

When will the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will be played on Friday, June 17.

Where will the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will be available for streaming on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)