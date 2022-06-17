IND vs SA, 4th T20I, Live Updates: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Team India face another must-win situation as they take on South Africa. After losing the first two games, the Rishabh Pant led side gave a befitting response to the Proteas in the third T20I in Vizag. Fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, followed by incredible bowling performances from Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal steered India to 48-run win. However, South Africa lead the series 2-1 and will look to seal the series today, ahead of the final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Playing XI:Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa Playing XI:Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Here are the LIVE Updates of 4th T20I Between India and South Africa, Straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot