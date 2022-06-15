The young Indian team scripted a great fightback in the T20Is against South Africa on Tuesday night to keep the series alive by winning the third match by a huge margin of 48 runs. The victory was fashioned by some good batting at the top of the order by India's openers and the effort was backed up the bowlers finally, who came good on the night.

Yuzvendra Chahal's classic spell in the middle overs had broken the back of South Africa's batting but things were still tense wih the in-form duo of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the middle at Visakhapatnam.

But it was a great slower delivery from Harshal Patel which foxed Miller completely as he was caught at extra cover by Ruturaj Gaikwad. This was the first time Miller was dismissed in the series and in fact his first dismissal in 5 matches.

He was unbeaten in the qualifier 1 and final of the IPL while playing for Gujarat Titans and then took South Africa home in the first two matches of this series by staying not out.

Promoted

Miller's dismissal thus led to a series of funny messages from Indian cricket fans on Twitter. Here are few of them

DAVID MILLER GONE!!!!!!! INDIA WILL WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/xuEqtm5FmW — Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) June 14, 2022

Every day Miller won't take you over the line! #INDvsSA — Swapan Kumar Saha (@SwapanK80261297) June 14, 2022

Aaj david miller finally 4 match ke bad out ho gya???? — words_by_sk (@sk_words_18) June 14, 2022

David Miller was warned if he plays

like him today, he'd be banned from playing IPL; that's how rich BCCI is.#INDvsSAT20 #SAvsIND — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) June 14, 2022