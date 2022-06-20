The fifth T20I between India and South Africa was called off due to rain on Sunday in Bengaluru. Only 3.3 overs were bowled in the match and in that period, India had managed to post 28/2 with both Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the hut. However, more than the cricket action, it was one incident involving Gaikwad that grabbed the limelight, and netizens were left fuming.

The incident took place during the rain break when Gaikwad was sitting in the dugout.

A video has gone viral of a groundsman trying to take a selfie with the batter. It was then that Gaikwad was seen asking the groundsman to maintain distance and then he looked the other way.

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this

This act did not impress Twitter and many took to the platform to call it "disrespectful".

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this

People defending rituraj gaikwad should understand that groundmen are also COVID protected.



People defending rituraj gaikwad should understand that groundmen are also COVID protected. Clearly ruturaj don't deserve to play at highest level. Shameful.

Ruturaj Gaikwad disrespecting Groundsman. This arrogance and attitude is very bad man. First learn respecting People.

And no bio bubble this series.

pic.twitter.com/yux4fGq26a — Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) June 19, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing attitude while taking selfie with 'groundsman' not anyone can treat everyone equal like Rohit Sharma

Worst Behavior Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful.

IND vs SA????????

Match no. 5

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru

Match delayed due to rain



Why the heck Ruturaj Gaikwad behaving like this with ground staff? Just for a selfie he is being arrogant towards him. This kind of behaviour is really unacceptable in gentleman's game.

In the fifth and final T20I, Gaikwad managed to score just 10 runs before walking back to the pavilion in the fourth over of the innings. Lungi Ngidi had dismissed the batter.

In the entire series, Gaikwad registered just one fifty and it came during the third T20I in Vishakhapatnam.

The right-handed batter registered 96 runs in five matches, with 57 coming in the third T20I.

India will next square off against Ireland in a two-match T20I series, beginning June 26.