Dinesh Karthik is set to return to the Indian team for the first time since 2019 when they take on South Africa in the first of five T20 Internationals later on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Karthik was picked for the squad on the back of an incredible Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, as he aced the role of a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who has developed a reputation for his witty social media posts, took to Twitter to share a clip from the 1995 film 'Karan Arjun' in his hilarious take on Karthik's national team comeback.

The clip shows Shah Rukh Khan's character from the movie talking to Johnny Lever in the movie, saying that he feels he has 'seen this place before' and that he has worked in the place before.

"@DineshKarthik returning to the Indian dressing room tonight," Jaffer captioned the tweet, which garnered more than 6,000 'likes' within an hour.

In IPL 2022, Karthik smashed 330 runs in 16 matches at an incredible strike rate of 183.33.

"With Dinesh it is pretty obvious and very clear. He has made a comeback based on the skills that he has shown in a particular phase of the game. The phase of the game that Dinesh, at the back-end, has really been able to show skills over the last two or three years, he has been able to be a point of difference for whichever team that he has played," India head coach Rahul Dravid said about the 37-year-old.

"I see that as no different (in Team India). That's why he has been picked. He has been picked to bat in that kind of position, and see whether he can replicate those kind of performance for India as well."