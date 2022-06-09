Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be leading India for the very first time as he has been named as the captain for the series against South Africa after KL Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury on Wednesday. Minutes after wrapping up the pre-match press conference, Pant went out to the middle and he practiced power-hitting right adjacent to the centre wicket.

The throwdown specialist was dishing out deliveries to Pant, and he kept dispatching them for massive sixes over long-on. He also played some grounded shots, and Pant was rightly looking in his groove.

Before Pant, it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who practiced power-hitting and the ball was hitting the middle of his bat which is a pleasant sign for the Indian fans.

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.

The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

When asked about leading the side, Pant said: "It is a very good feeling, did not come under very good circumstances but at the same time I am feeling happy. I would like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make the most out of it. Thank you to all my well-wishers for supporting me in my journey through the thick and thin of my cricketing career. I will look to make it a base and keep improving and keep making my life better and better each and every day."

"It is a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity to lead in your hometown. I will try to make the most of it. I think as a captain, it will help me a lot (leading in the IPL) because when you are doing the same thing again and again, you improve. I am someone who keeps learning from his mistakes and I think it will help me in the coming days," he added.