Umran Malik's speed and his great show has won the pacer a lot of admirers in the last couple of months. The 22-year-old was not only one of the fastest bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but he also finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 14 matches. The good show for SunRisers Hyderabad earned Umran a place in the squad for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The fast bowler, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, was not part of the XI in the first T20I that India lost.

However, Indian cricket team great Dilip Vengsarkar believes Umran "deserves to play" international cricket, especially when the team is playing at home.

"Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that's the right time to test somebody like him," Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times.

"He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time."

Promoted

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Butt also said recently that the Indian team management could've rested veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and played Umran instead, which would have given the youngster some much-needed exposure.

"I think they should play him as it will give him exposure. I don't know why they're holding him back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced bowler and he has performed exceptionally for the Indian team. There is no doubt regarding his quality. He could've been rested like other players," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube.