Umran Malik took the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm with his speed. Playing for SunRisers Hyderabad, the 22-year-old Umran took 22 wickets in 14 matches. The pacer regularly clocked over 150kmph as he emerged as one of the best bowlers in this edition of the T20 franchise cricket league. The BCCI selectors also took note of his good performance and named him in the Indian squad for the upcoming five-T20I series against South Africa, which starts on June 9.

In an interview to NDTV, Umran spoke about how life has changed for him after the IPL. "It feels really good when people recognise your efforts. So many people have come to my house and congratulated me. Also, so many great players have praised me. It feels really good," said Umran, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

"From the start of my career, I have been bowling fast. It is God-gifted and natural. I like to bowl fast. I like taking wickets because if I take wickets, my team will win. When I don't take wickets, I like to bowl in right areas. Batters also get scared, when you bowl fast. That also feels good."

Umran climbed up the ranks after starting from tennis ball cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. "At that time, I was nicknamed Ghajini, because I done my hairstyle like in the movie (Aamir Khan essayed the character of the protagonist). Then I played U-19 cricket and after that got chance in the IPL," Umran added. "In Jammu and Kashmir you will get a lot of bowlers who bowl at 130-140 kmph speed.

Promoted

"I got help from Abdul Samad (fellow SRH and Jammu and Kashmir player). Also Irfan Pathan helped me a lot. He was the mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir team. I used to send him my videos and he suggested a few changes in my bowling."

Regarding the T20I series against South Africa, Umran said: "I hope to give my best for the team. Hopefully, we will win all five matches."