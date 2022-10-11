India and South Africa meet each other for the deciding third ODI match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. While the Proteas had won the first game, which was reduced to 40 overs-a-side, by 9 runs, the hosts bounced back and registered a dominating 7-wicket win in the second game. Indian bowlers did a commendable job in the second match, especially in the slog overs. However, it is the poor form of India's openers -- Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill -- that would be troubling the side.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI in the third ODI vs South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan (c): The southpaw has failed to make any noticeable contribution in the series so far. He scored 4 runs in the first game and 13 in the second.

Shubman Gill: The right-handed opening batter was looking in great touch in the second ODI before he handed a return catch to Kagiso Rabada, scoring a 26-ball 28.

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw was in menacing form in the second ODI. He scored a 93 off 84 balls. His innings was laced with four fours and seven sixes.

Shreyas Iyer: The right-handed batter was well in control during his 113 not out in the second game. It has been a memorable series for him so far as in the first game too, Iyer had scored a brisk and crucial fifty.

Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper): The wicketkeeper-batter is also having a good series. In the first game, he scored an 86 not out off 63 balls, while in the second game, he scored unbeaten 30.

Washington Sundar: The right-arm off-spinner was roped in into the playing XI for the second game. He conceded 60 runs and took the wicket of Aiden Markram in the 9 overs he bowled.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The left-arm orthodox returned figures of 1 for 54 in his 10 overs in the second game. Notably, he was on the bench in the first game.

Shardul Thakur: The all-rounder had a mediocre outing in the second game as he conceded 7.2 runs per over after bowing five overs. He got the wicket of Wayne Parnell.

Kuldeep Yadav: The Chinaman bowler returned figures of 1 for 49 in his 9 overs in the second ODI. In the first game as well, Kuldeep looked well in control.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm fast bowler improved his performance in the second game and returned outstanding figures of 3 for 38 in 10 overs.

Avesh Khan: The right-arm pacer is yet to get a wicket in the series. In the first game, he remained wicketless despite bowling 8 overs, while in the second game, he bowled 7 overs.