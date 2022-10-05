There has been a heated debate in the cricketing fraternity after India's Deepti Sharma ran England's Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end during a women's ODI recently. However, ICC's rule book suggests that a bowler can do the same if the non-striker is out of the crease. During the third T20I between India and South Africa, pacer Deepak Chahar, too, had the chance to dismiss South Africa's Tristan Stubbs at the non-striker's end, but he decided against it. The incident happened in the 16th over when Chahar was about to bowl the first ball but stopped just short.

He warned Stubbs at the non-striker's end for backing up too far, and the youngster was left with a wry smile on his face.

The video of the incident has gone viral since then.

Eyeing a series sweep, India slumped to a comprehensive defeat against South Africa in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. With both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested, the Rohit Sharma-led side was outplayed by the Proteas in both departments.

Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a flying start, before Rilee Rossouw also joined him in the middle after the dismissal of Temba Bavuma. De Kock perished after a knock 68, but Rossouw continued his onslaught.

After managing back-to-back ducks, Rossouw turned his fortunes around with an unbeaten 100 as South Africa posted a total of 227 for three.

Promoted

In reply, India were bowled out for 178, losing the game by 49 runs.

Both teams will now square off in a three-match ODI series, starting October 6.