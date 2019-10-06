Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs shut down a user on Twitter who tried to troll him for questioning the selection of Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma in the Test team following their poor performances in the 1st Test in the India vs South Africa series. Both de Bruyn and Bavuma failed with the bat as India won the opening Test by 203 runs , taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Theunis de Bruyn scored 4 and 10 while Bavuma made 18 runs and a duck in the match in Visakhapatnam.

Herchelle Gibbs took to Twitter during South Africa's second innings to say that the "real question" was the selection of the two batsmen in the team.

Question is how long are they gonna persist with de bruyn and bavuma #INDvSA #sscricket - Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 6, 2019

Theunis de Bruyn has played 10 Tests for South Africa and averages 18.94 while Temba Bavuma has represented South Africa on 37 occasions and averages 32.11.

Soon enough, a fan responded to him to ask "How many chances did you have?"

Herchelle Gibbs showed that he wasn't just destructive with the bat as he shot back a witty reply. "Sorry I got 200 and 100 after 15 tests and you?" Gibbs tweeted.

Sorry I got 200 and 100 after 15 tests and you? - Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 6, 2019

Fans immediately responded to Gibbs' comments, further trolling the user who tried to have a swipe at him.

"Thats unfair scooter...he was run out on 99........on playstation cricket," one fan responded, referring to Gibbs by his nickname. Another fan tweeted emojis to denote a mic drop.

Thats unfair scooter...he was run out on 99........on playstation cricket - Imo921 (@imorati) October 6, 2019

- Darryn Blyth (@DarrynBlyth) October 6, 2019

Herschelle Gibbs has played 90 Tests for South Africa and has 14 centuries to his name, including two double centuries.