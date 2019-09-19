 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Introduces Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja As "Loving And Caring Fathers"

Updated: 19 September 2019 20:53 IST

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma teamed up against Ravindra Jadeja and asked him if he he has ever given any gift to his daughter after he failed to name a single toy.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 30 runs in 3 overs against South Africa in Mohali. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan played a valuable knock of 40 runs as India beat South Africa by seven wickets in Mohali. On Thursday, the Indian players boarded a flight to Bengaluru -- the venue for the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I). Onboard the flight Dhawan posted a video on Instagram wherein he asked his partner Rohit Sharma, who was arranging toys, what he has bought for his daughter. "Meet the loving and caring fathers from our team @rohitsharma45 & @royalnavghan," Dhawan captioned his video. Replying to Dhawan's question, Rohit said he picked whatever he liked. "They are coming to Bengaluru, so I thought I will give it to her, she will like it," Rohit said referring to his daughter Samaira. He also added that his daughter "loves toys".

Watch video:

After that, Rohit asked Dhawan to pan his camera to another father, Ravindra Jadeja who was sitting behind their seat. 

Thereafter, Dhawan and Rohit teamed up against Jadeja and asked him if he he has ever given any gift to his daughter after he failed to name a single toy.

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh was completely moved by Dhawan's video and she reacted to the video.

While Dhawan performed with the bat in Mohali, Rohit failed to capitalise on the explosive start and fell on 12 runs.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket in his four overs and was India's second-most expensive bowler on the day after Navdeep Saini

The Indian team, however, put up a clinical performance with both bat and ball and took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three match series, after the first match was washed out in Dharamshala.

The trio of "loving and caring fathers" will next take field on Sunday for the third T20I and look to seal the series against South Africa with another complete performance.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja said they gift their daughters toys
  • Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh was completely moved by Shikhar Dhawan's video
  • Dhawan and Rohit added 30 runs in 3 overs vs South Africa in 2nd T20I
