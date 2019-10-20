Rohit Sharma was in full flow during the Ranchi Test against South Africa and carried on the momentum to the post-match press conference on Day 2. Rohit Sharma grabbed the opportunity of opening as a Test batsman with both hands and delivered with two centuries and a double-century in the ongoing India vs South Africa series so far. The Mumbai batsman also did not give away the chance of taking a cheeky dig at reporters as he pointed out that, if he wouldn't have scored enough runs in the India vs South Africa Test series, the journalists would have got a lot to write about him.

"For me it was like, whenever you get the opportunity, it was a good opportunity to bat on top of the order, otherwise there was a lot to happen," Rohit Sharma told reporters at the post match press conference on Day 2.

"I know, you guys write a lot about me, now you will write good things," he added.

The 32-year-old scored his maiden double century in the Ranchi Test. With his best-ever Test score of 212 runs he broke Don Bradman's record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings. Rohit Sharma now averages an exceptional 99.84 at home edging past Don Bradman's average of 98.22.

He has featured in 30 Tests for India, scoring 2,019 at an average of 46.95 so far after the second day's play in Ranchi.