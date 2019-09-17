 
India vs South Africa, 2019

Rishabh Pant Needs To Bring "Little Discipline In To His Cricket", Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Updated: 17 September 2019 22:32 IST

India batting coach Vikram Rathour appreciated Rishabh Pant's attacking mindset but also advised him to play sensibly.

Rishabh Pant has often been criticised for throwing his wickets by playing a reckless shot. © AFP

Rishabh Pant, India's top choice wicket-keeper for the South Africa series, has often been criticised for throwing his wickets by playing reckless shots. A few days after India head coach Ravi Shastri made it clear that Pant will be "rapped on the knuckels" if he keeps on playing rash shots, batting coach Vikram Rathour also echoed the same sentiments. Rathour, who took over from Sanjay Bangar as batting coach, appreciated Pant's attacking mindset but also advised  him "to bring a little discipline in to his cricket".

"He (Pant) needs to be fearless because that is what makes him special. He is an impact player but at the same time he cannot afford to be careless," Rathour told reporters ahead of the second T20 against South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday.

"He is a phenomenal player. (But) he needs to bring a little discipline in to his cricket.

"All the young players should understand that there is a fine line between fearless and careless cricket.

"Of course we want him to play all his shots," the batting coach added.

India have focussed on T20s since after failure at the 50-over World Cup this year where they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The opening T20 of the three-match series against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday was abandoned because of rain.

"In the past T20 was not taken seriously. Now since you are preparing for the World Cup all these games are going to be extremely important," said Rathour, a former India opener.

"And I think the next 20-21 games we will be playing will be our preparation for the World Cup."

The World Cup is to be held in Australia in October-November next year.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant is India's top choice wicket-keeper for South Africa series
  • Rishabh Pant has often been criticised for throwing away his wicket
  • Batting coach Vikram Rathour advised Rishabh Pant to play sensibly
