India stand two wickets away from registering a 3-0 series whitewash as South Africa were reduced to 132/8 in their second innings, trailing by 203 runs at stumps on Day 3 of the third Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday. Theunis de Bruyn (30 not out), who was brought in as a concussion substitute for Dean Elgar and Anrich Nortje (5 not out) were at the crease when umpires called it a day. For India, Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in the second innings while Umesh Yadav picked two. Spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin clinched a wicket each.

After South Africa were asked to follow on, they were reduced to 98/7 in the second innings, with Shami picking up three crucial wickets. Later, George Linde (27) started well but failed to convert it into a big score as he was run out by Shahbaz Nadeem. Dane Piedt (23) and de Bruyn (30 not out) also contributed with important runs at the bottom of the order but failed to keep going.

Earlier, resuming the day on 9/2, South Africa lost their skipper Faf du Plessis early. Zubayr Hamza (62) showed some resilience for South Africa in the first innings but failed to get support from his teammates. Temba Bavuma (32) and George Linde (37) chipped in with some important runs in the first innings but eventually succumbed in front of some brilliant bowling. South Africa were eventually bundled out for 162 runs in their first innings.

India currently lead the three-Test series 2-0.