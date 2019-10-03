 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Scores Maiden Test Century

Updated: 03 October 2019 10:36 IST

India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Test century off 204 balls as India continued to dominate South Africa on the second day of the first Test.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Scores Maiden Test Century
Mayank Agarwal scored 13 boundaries and twosixes to reach the triple figures in Vizag. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Test century off 204 balls as India continued to dominate South Africa on the second day of the first Test in Vizag on Thursday. He smashed 13 boundaries and two sixes to lift the Vizag crowd off their feet. Playing only his fifth Test match, Mayank Agarwal bettered his previous best knock of 77 that he scored against Australia in Sydney. The 28-year-old Karnataka batsman gave India a dreamlike start in the first Test of India's home season along with Rohit Sharma.

With this hundred, Agarwal became the 86th player to score a century in the longest format for India.

This is the tenth time both Indian openers have scored hundreds in the same innings.

Agarwal had scored 76 and 42 in successive innings of the other Test he played in Australia. However, in the recent two-Test series, Agarwal managed scores of 5, 16, 55 and 4 in four innings.

Rohit, playing his 28th Test, batted at the top of the order for the first time in the longest format. The limited-over vice-captain is not a regular pick for the Tests and was bidding to cement his place in the longest format.

Even though Rohit has a Test best knock of 177 runs, his start as an opener promises a bigger score this time. He was unbeaten on 136 runs, including 16 boundaries and five sixes, when Agarwal reached the triple figures.

With his first Test century as an opener and fourth overall, Rohit achieved an average of 98.22 in Tests in India. In 15 innings, Rohit has scored 884 runs, including four hundreds and five fifties.

Interestingly, Rohit's average is the joint-best among all batsmen with 10-plus innings, sharing the top spot with none other than the legendary Don Bradman, who also averaged 98.22 at home in 50 innings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test India vs South Africa, 2019
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal brought up his maiden Test century
  • Agarwal smashed 13 boundaries and two sixes in his innings
  • Mayank Agarwal became the 86th Indian to score a century in Test cricket
Related Articles
Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 33
Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 33
2nd Test: India Are In "Great Position" Despite Challenging Conditions, Says Mayank Agarwal
2nd Test: India Are In "Great Position" Despite Challenging Conditions, Says Mayank Agarwal
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Teammates For Boat Party
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Teammates For Boat Party
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Wanted Mayank Agarwal As Replacement
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Wanted Mayank Agarwal As Replacement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.