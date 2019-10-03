Rohit Sharma brought up his fourth Test hundred and first as an opener in the longest format as India dominated the proceedings against South Africa in Vizag on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma got off the mark with a boundary and after surviving the initial burst from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, the 32-year-old decimated the South African attack on Day 1 as India posted 202/0 before rain washed out the final session. Rohit was well supported by Mayank Agarwal at the other end, who remained unbeaten on 84. Rohit smashed five sixes and 12 fours to reach 115 before bad light forced the umpires to take an early Tea break. Soon after the players went off the field, persistent rain forced the officials to abandoned the remainder of day's play. (Live Scorecard)