India vs South Africa, 2019

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 14 September 2019 22:04 IST

India will begin their home season with a three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against South Africa.

India will host South Africa in Dharmashala for the first T20I. © AFP

India will begin their home season with a three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, starting on September 15. The first match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday. Virat Kohli will lead the side and would look to find the right combination in the shortest format of the game, especially for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in October 2020 in Australia. India registered a clean sweep in their last T20I series against the T20 World Cup holders West Indies and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum.

When is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on September 15, 2019.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time does the India vs South Africa 1st T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • India will begin their home season with a three-match T20I series
  • India registered a clean sweep in their last T20I series
  • Kohli will lead the side and would look to find the right combination
