India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday. The hosts, who lead 1-0 in the five-match series after beating New Zealand by 48 runs in the first T20I, made two changes to the side for the game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. While Axar Patel was ruled out of the match due to a finger injury sustained in the series opener, veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested by the team management. Pacer Harshit Rana and spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced them in the playing eleven, as confirmed by Suryakumar at the toss.

"We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. I think it (the pitch) looks good. I think it's the same wicket they said, which was used for the ODI series. I think we play every game, we try and improve on all the aspects. We never get perfect. We are always learning. But yeah, we look to do the same things again. We try and do the same thing in the bowling department, fielding and batting. We have two changes - Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in," said Suryakumar.

New Zealand, on the other hand, made three changes to the side that was beaten in Nagpur on Wednesday, with Tim Seifert, Zak Foulkes and Matt Henry replacing the trio of Tim Robinson, Kristian Clarke and Kyle Jamieson.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy