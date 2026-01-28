Indian cricket team fast bowler Arshdeep Singh replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for the 4th T20I encounter against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. India captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed at the toss that the wicket-keeper batter suffered a niggle during the 3rd T20I. It was an interesting call by the team management to replace a top-order batter like Kishan with a specialist fast bowler in Arshdeep. As a result, Arshdeep joined Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah in the pace department with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube also providing more pace-bowling options.

"Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we'll see him in the next game," Suryakumar said at the toss.

When asked about the impact of the team selection on their batting, Suryakumar said that the batters will have to take more responsibility before pointing out that they will also have five specialist bowling options.

"The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We've got five good bowling options today, so we'll see how it goes," he explained.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar won the toss and opted to bowl.

"We're going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we'll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it's a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we've built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we've been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the format the way it's meant to be played, and entertain the people who've come here. It's a beautiful ground and a lovely crowd here. Hopefully the boys are charged up and we have a good, entertaining night," he said.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah