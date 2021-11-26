Debutant Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden Test century on Day 2 of India's opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday. In the process, Iyer became the 16th Indian to score a hundred on his debut Test. Having resumed from an overnight score of 75 not out, Iyer added 30 more runs on Friday as India posted a first innings total of 345. Iyer faced a total of 171 deliveries and hit 13 fours and two sixes in his knock.

Iyer's century was incidentally the fourth maiden Test ton by a Mumbai cricketer, with Pravin Amre (1992), Rohit Sharma (2013) and Prithvi Shaw (2018) being the other three to achieve the feat.

In fact, the last three India players to score a century on debut are all from Mumbai - Rohit, Shaw and Shreyas.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, also from Mumbai, took notice of the statistic and reacted to it on social media platform Koo.

Jaffer, known for his quick wit and self-deprecating humour, made a meme from a scene from the Bollywood movie 'Main Hoon Na' and hilariously trolled himself.

In the meme, actor Zayed Khan says, "Mumbai batsmen to sab debut me century maarte hai." ("All Mumbai batsmen score century on debut.")

The movie's lead, Shah Rukh Khan, is then shown replying: "Sab nahi maarte Shreyas." (Not everyone scores, Shreyas.")

"Ye troll humne khud ko kiya hai," Jaffer wrote in the Koo. ("This is me trolling myself.")

The meme portrays Zayed as Shreyas and Shah Rukh as Jaffer himself. Jaffer, unlike Shreyas, hadn't scored a century on his Test debut.

On Friday, New Zealand ended the day's play on a strong note, with openers Tom Latham and Will Young hitting half-centuries after Tim Southee had picked a fifer in India's innings.