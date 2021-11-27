Virat Kohli's work ethic and discipline when it comes to his fitness regime are well known. Over the years, Kohli has become one of the country's leading icons for fitness and continues to impress his fans and lead by example. In a video posted by the captain of the senior Indian men's ODI and Test side, he was seen sweating it out. The fact that Kohli seemed extremely focused on the job at hand despite being away from cricket for the time being garnered praise from his fans. Along with a short clip of his fitness regime, Kohli also shared an inspirational quote from Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.

He wrote: "Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship - Denzel Washington."

Kohli was given some much-needed rest from the first Test match after playing non-stop cricket in all the forms of the game since the beginning of the season.

The disappointing end to Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign was also Kohli's last as the captain of the T20 national side. Kohli had also earlier announced that IPL 2021 was his last outing as the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise.

Kohli, however, will return to lead the side in the second Test match against New Zealand scheduled to be played between December 3-7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ajinkya Rahane is currently leading Team India in the ongoing first Test being played at the Green Park in Kanpur.