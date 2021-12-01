Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has given an update on wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha's neck injury ahead of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Saha couldn't take the field for New Zealand's second innings in the Kanpur Test due to a stiff neck. He had come out to bat despite his condition during India's second innings in that match and scored a crucial half-century. Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Mhambrey said: "We will take a call closer to the game. I think the physios are in touch with head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Virat Kohli. But obviously whatever he has been through, fabulous effort from him to bat like that."

Speaking about the Kanpur Test, Mhambrey said, "Honestly, there are many positives we can take from the first Test. Obviously, we did not win the match, it did not happen but very happy with the effort. It was not an easy wicket, we were unlucky at times.

"There was not much bounce on the wicket, a couple of edges did not carry, had that happened, it would have been a different result. Overall extremely happy with the effort everyone put on that wicket."

Asked about the poor form of experienced batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, Mhambrey replied, "I think both with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, they have enough experience behind them. They have played enough cricket and we also know as a team that they are one inning away from coming back into form.

"As a team, everyone is behind them and backing them. We know the value they bring to the team. They have played enough cricket to understand what is expected out of them."

(With inputs from ANI)