After the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a pulsating draw, Australia spin legend Shane Warne questioned the Ajinkya Rahane-led side's tactics at the Green Park Stadium on Day five. With India picking five wickets in the final session, the match seemed to be slipping out of the Black Caps' hands. However, young debutant Rachin Ravindra and tail-ender Ajaz Patel put on a gritty display, frustrating India by playing 52 balls. However, Warne was surprised by India's decision to not take the new ball immediately when it was available.

The new ball was due after the 81st over but India kept on bowling for the next three overs before finally opting to take the new cherry in the 84th over.

The 52-year-old was baffled by India's decision, especially with the light at the Green Park Stadium dipping in the final 45 minutes of the day's play.

"Very surprised India didn't take the new ball when it was available !!!! Strange they are still bowling with the old ball as light and overs running out !!!!!! Thoughts?" Warne tweeted on Monday.

Very surprised India didn't take the new ball when it was available !!!! Strange they are still bowling with the old ball as light and overs running out !!!!!! Thoughts ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 29, 2021

In another tweet, Warne went on to add that it could well be the turning point in the first match, something which helped the Kiwis in snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat.

Promoted

"Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allowed NZ to hang on or it won't matter and India win ???," he said.

Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allowed NZ to hang on or it won't matter and India win ??? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 29, 2021

With the first game ending in a draw, both teams will look to seal the series with a win in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting December 7.

India will boosted by the return of their talisman and skipper Virat Kohli. However, it will be interesting to see who will pave the way for the 33-year-old in the playing XI.