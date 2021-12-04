Ajaz Patel was a name on every cricket fan's lips on Saturday and chances are that it is likely to remain the same through the weekend. The Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner picked up all 10 wickets in India's first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium becoming only the third bowler after England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble in the history of cricket to achieve the spectacular feat. Like many, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bowled over by Patel's heroics.

Ashwin, who took four wickets in the last session to help India bowl New Zealand out for 62 – the lowest Test total on Indian soil – said Patel has joined an elite club which “eludes 99 per cent of the bowler that play the game.”

“Well done on joining a club that eludes 99 percent of the bowlers that play the game Ajaz Patel 10 for in an innings is the stuff of dreams,” Ashwin posted on his official Koo handle.

Patel, who had got all of India's four wickets on Day 1, got six more wickets to become the first New Zealand bowler to grab a 10-for in an innings. Patel's figures of 10 for 119 is now the best-ever by any bowler in India.

"Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Patel said after his feat.

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of COVID. I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well."

Asked which scalp out of the 10 was special, he said, "Not anyone in particular and just trying to be repetitive and ask questions of batters.'

At stumps on Day 2, India reached 69 for no loss in their second innings, enjoying a lead of 332 runs.