Ravichandran Ashwin is a once in a generation cricketer and has been India's biggest match-winner in Test cricket for a decade now. The hallmark of a top sportsperson is how he or she evolves over the years and Ashwin falls in that bracket. He has constantly tried to improve his game, especially as a bowler. He has done his due diligence in terms of studying batters and coming up with different ways to get them out over and over again. While his performances away from home, where conditions are not as conducive to spin bowling as they are back home, can still be improved, he is a master operator on Indian soil. He recently surpassed Harbhajan Singh in the list of highest wicket-takers for India in Tests and could break several records in the days to come.

One record that he will be eyeing in the second Test against New Zealand will be that of the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee. The lanky paceman had picked 65 wickets against India in 14 Tests, and remains the highest wicket-taker in India vs New Zealand Tests. Ashwin is currently placed second in the list with 58 scalps against the Kiwis and needs to pick 8 wickets in the Mumbai Test to surpass the Blackcaps legend.

Most wickets in India-New Zealand Tests

Promoted

Richard Hadlee - 65 in 14 matches

R Ashwin - 58 in 8 Tests

Bishan Bedi - 57 in 12 Tests

Erapalli Prasanna - 55 in 10 Tests

Tim Southee - 52 in 10 Tests

Ashwin went past two Indian greats by picking 6 wickets in Kanpur. The off spinner leapfrogged Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna in the list. New Zealand's Tim Southee is in the fifth spot with 52 wickets and can make a move upwards too in Mumbai.